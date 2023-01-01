Marrying Ranbir Kapoor at career's peak to seeing Raha grow up: 5 revelations by Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt started the year 2022 on a high note and she definitely ended it on a rather happy note. She ruled the year like no one. She managed to impress the audience with her classy performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Not only in India but she was highly praised on an international level. It went on to become one of the highest earners of 2022 at the box office. After leaving the audience stunned with Gangubai Kathiawadi, she came up with SS Rajamouli's RRR co-starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. It also enjoyed a successful run at the Indian as well as the global box office. Despite her brief appearance in the film, she was loved by the audience. Later, she featured in Darlings which was released on an OTT platform. Again, she received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. Last but not the least, she featured with her husband Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. After getting delayed several times, the film finally saw the light of day and it ruled the box office. This was her first film with Ranbir post their marriage. The duo tied the knot in April 2022. Later in November, Alia and Ranbir welcomed their first baby girl Raha to the family. Days after the arrival of her little bundle of joy, the actress has bounced back to her normal routine. She has started going to her gym and already surprised her fans with her massive body transformation. Recently, the new mommy spoke to Bombay Times and opened up about motherhood, marriage with Ranbir and more.

Alia Bhatt on having a successful 2022 The actress talked about having a busy year, professionally and personally. She called every stage 'surreal'. She also said that the way 2022 unfolded for her, it felt like a movie. Alia said, "Professionally and personally, the year began on a high note for me. Nothing was a lot to handle, although every stage was surreal. The way 2022 unfolded for me, it felt like a movie. Be it Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR or Brahmastra, there was a kind of build-up of many years and anticipation coming together, given my association with Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir, Rajamouli sir, my first film production Darlings and of course, Brahmastra, which was in the making for many years. Lots of hopes were attached to the year and whenever there’s hope, there’s room for heartbreak. If things don’t go right, your heart can crumble into pieces and you can’t prepare yourself for it." She also spoke about how her films became a talking point and generated conversations. "You can do everything as an actor, but eventually, it’s in the hands of the audience. For each film of mine to not only be appreciated but also generate a conversation, it’s a big moment of gratitude for me. At every point last year, I couldn’t believe that things were going so well! How nicely the tick marks were coming to my report card. At the end of the day, an actor’s career is a report card. You have to score good marks, and if you don’t, you feel bad, and you have to work hard again," said Alia. Alia Bhatt on getting married and having a child at the peak of her career Alia shared her thoughts on getting married to a superstar at the peak of her career and also having a baby at the same time. She said that she has always been someone who listens to her heart. While speaking about her daughter Raha, she called it the 'best decision that she has ever made'. She also said that she has never been happier. The actress shared, "There is no right or wrong in life. What works for me might not work for someone else. I have always been someone who listens to my heart. You can’t plan life. Life plans itself and you just have to follow that path. Whether it’s films or anything else, I always let my heart decide. Yes, at the peak of my career, I decided to get married and have a baby. But who says that marriage or motherhood will change anything to do with my work? Even if it does, so be it. I don’t care. I knew that in life, I would never regret the decision to have a baby. It’s a natural instinct. It’s the best decision that I have ever made. I have never been happier or more fulfilled. Every moment is more meaningful as a mother. Also, I believe in myself as an actor. If you work hard, are a good actor and if people want to work with you, aapke paas kaam aayega. And if work doesn’t come to you, then so be it. Maybe it’s not your time. I am not someone who stresses too much about it. I value my work a lot, but I also value my life beyond it, and I want to strike a balance between the two."



Alia Bhatt on motherhood Alia is enjoying the best phase of her life currently. She agreed that motherhood has changed her outlook on life completely. She said that she is the same person but still everything is different. She added that motherhood brings a new dimension to the life and priorities change. She stated, "The word ‘responsibility’ holds a new meaning altogether. It’s the most vulnerable you can ever feel in life. Your heart opens fully."



Alia Bhatt talks about promoting and shooting during pregnancy Alia spoke about promoting Brahmastra while she was pregnant. Not only that, but she also shot her Hollywood debut film, Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot during her pregnancy in the UK. She revealed that the first few weeks were a little difficult for her but she tried to take as much rest as possible on the sets. She also shared how she talked to her team and managed the shoot dates of Heart of Stone. The actress managed to shoot action scenes during her pregnancy. While spilling the beans, Alia said, "I don’t believe in limiting myself unless there’s some physical limitation. I was pregnant, so yes, there was scope for many limitations, as pregnancy is unpredictable. I decided to take each day as it comes and listen to my body. Of course, work is very important, but at that point, my baby and my health were my priority. From the very beginning, I told myself that only if I was comfortable, will I push myself. Touchwood, my pregnancy didn’t hold me back physically. Yes, the first few weeks were slightly difficult as I had major exhaustion and nausea, but at that time, I didn’t talk about it because you are not supposed to say anything for the first 12 weeks, right? That’s what everybody says, so I had to keep that information to myself, but I was listening to my body. If I needed to lie down between a shot, I would go take a nap in my van. I would try to get as much rest as possible, but you also have to meet your work commitments. Heart of Stone is my first Hollywood movie, which I signed in January 2022. I tried hard to work out that schedule, so I didn’t want to back off. I talked to the team and they assured me that they will take good care of me and it was great. I managed to shoot my first action film while I was pregnant! That is a story I will tell for years because it also makes you realise how much your body is capable of if you just put your mind to it. I have immense respect and admiration for my body."



Alia Bhatt is excited to see her daughter Raha grow up When she was asked about the resolutions, she said that she used to make them when she was younger but now she takes each day as it comes. Calling 2022 the best year of her life, she said that she is now wondering how 2023 is going to live up to the previous year. She said that she is excited about the two releases in 2023 that include Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Heart of Stone. She also said that she is excited to see her daughter grow up, see her facial expressions evolve and celebrate her first birthday in 2023. She will also start shooting for the much-awaited film, Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

