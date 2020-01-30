Martyrs' Day 2020: Swara Bhasker remembers Mahatma Gandhi and urges people to 'follow in Gandhiji’s footsteps'

Martyrs' Day 2020 also marks the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in Birla House on January 30, 1948.

Every year January 30th is celebrated as Martyrs' Day. It is observed by nations to salute the martyrdom of soldiers who lost their lives defending the sovereignty of the nation. Martyrs' Day 2020 also marks the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in Birla House on January 30, 1948. Godse was not agreeing with Gandhi’s views on the partition of India. He fired three bullets into Mahatma Gandhi's chest from a pistol at a close range.

Swara Bhasker, who is quite active on social media and known to be vocal and spread messages to her fans, remembering all the soldiers and Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs' Day, the actress shared a painting of Mahatma Gandhi by Tom Vattakuzhy in which the Father Of The Nation is been shot with bullets and people are shedding tears and mourning on his death. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "‘Death of Gandhi' Painting by Tom Vattakuzhy. The ideology that killed #MahatmaGandhi is rampant today amongst us! Let us follow in Gandhi Ji’s footsteps and not those of his killers! #MartyrsDay #India."

Check out Swara Bhasker's tweet here:

‘Death of Gandhi'

Painting by Tom Vattakuzhy.

The ideology that killed #MahatmaGandhi is rampant today amongst us! Let us follow in Gandhi Ji’s footsteps and not those of his killers! #MartyrsDay #India pic.twitter.com/7c4j5hYGNI — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 29, 2020

On the work front, Swara will be seen essaying Shabana Azmi's role in the upcoming remake of Azmi and Smita Patil starrer cult classic Arth. The film will be directed by actress-filmmaker Revathy. In addition to Swara, Jacqueline Fernandez has been locked to play Patil's role in the revamped version of the classic film. According to a source, Swara and Revathy have incredible respect for each other's body of work. Revathy has followed Swara's films and considers her one of the best actresses we have today. So when she was scouting for a performer with a stellar acting prowess to step into Shabana's shoes, she couldn't think of anyone but Swara.

