Martyrs Day: Kangana Ranaut pays an ode to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and sings ‘Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan’

On Martyrs Day 2020, Kangana Ranaut took to social media to remember the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. The Thalaivi star crooned Kaifi Azmi’s song ‘Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo’ and paid tribute to the martyrs. Check it out.

On March 23, 1931, Freedom Fighters, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev were hanged to death in Lahore, Pakistan and in their memory, Martyrs’ Day is celebrated across the nation. Remembering the sacrifice of our nation’s heroes, took to social media to share her feelings via a verse penned by renowned writer, Kaifi Azmi. The Thalaivi actress, who turns a year older today on her birthday, took to social media to express her thoughts and remember the sacrifice of the nation’s heroes.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared the video on social media. In the video, Ranaut can be seen clad in a hot pink saree with a gold necklace and earrings. On her birthday, Kangana thanked everyone for the love and wishes first and then remembered the sacrifice of the freedom fighters, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, who gave away their life for the freedom of India from the Britishers. Kangana crooned ‘Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan’ and remembered the martyrs.

Kangana’s sister captioned the video as, “Dear friends Kangana thanking you all for wishing her on her Birthday also she sang few lines for our Martyrs, Jai Hind .”

Check out Kangana’s video on Martyrs Day 2020:

Dear friends Kangana thanking you all for wishing her on her Birthday also she sang few lines for our Martyrs, Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/g1Ur65QLCE — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2020

Several fans of Kangana lauded her move to remember the martyrs' sacrifice on this special day and many liked her singing too. The Thalaivi star is currently in Manali owing to the shutdown in cities due to the Coronavirus outbreak. A day back, Kangana also joined the nation in clapping for the primary caregivers who are fighting against Coronavirus. The diva’s video of clapping with her family is doing rounds on social media.

