Marvel Wastelanders: Hawkeye trailer ft Jaideep Ahlawat, Jennifer Winget, Prajakta Koli OUT; fans say 'superb'

Marvel’s Wastelanders are back with another original. The second installment features Raazi fame Jaideep Ahlawat, actress Jennifer Winget and Jugjugg Jeeyo star Prajakta Koli. They have lent their voices to this audio story based on Hawkeye in which they star as Hawkeye, Kate Bishop and Ash respectively. The Hindi Audible original will be available to stream from September 29. The trailer of the podcast was released today.

Jaideep Ahlawat, Jennifer Winget, Prajakta Koli dub in Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye

On Tuesday, September 12, the makers of the series released the trailer on social media platforms and gave a glimpse into the story of Hawkeye. They wrote, “Bhaiyo aur behno, presenting Hawkeye. The sole survivor of the Avengers and a shell of the Super Hero he once was, he is now reliving his worst memories for paying audiences. He’s broken but there’s a fire in him and he’s ready to do what needs to be done: killing every last person responsible for the deaths of those he loved the most.”

They continued, “Listen to ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye, a Hindi Audible Original’, for FREE with @jaideepahlawat as Hawkeye, @mostlysane as Ash, @jenniferwinget1 as Kate Bishop and others, only on @audible_in. Starting on September 29!”

Fan reactions to trailer of Marvel Wastelanders: Hawkeye

Fans immediately flocked to the comments section as the trailer of the podcast was released. One fan said, "Superb dubbed! Congratulations @jaideepahlawat," while another person wrote, "ROCKING WHOLE TEAM (clap and heart emojis) BLESSINGS." More people showcased their excitement by dropping heart eyes and fire emojis in the comments.

More about Marvel Wastelanders

The first installment in Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, was released on June 28. Saif Ali Khan voiced Peter Quill while Kareena Kapoor Khan gave life to Black Widow in the podcast series. Masaba Gupta will be Lisa Cartwright, and Sharad Kalkar will voice Wolverine’s character in the upcoming installments.