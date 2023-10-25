Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow trailer starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and more OUT; fans are ‘super excited’

Marvel's Wastelanders is making a return with its third installment in the podcast series, featuring Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan voicing the character of Black Widow. Masaba Gupta, Adah Sharma, and Vihaan Samat will also lend their voices to characters Lisa Cartwright, Yelena Belova, and Jordan Temple, respectively. The Hindi Audible original is set to be available for streaming next month, and the recently released trailer has sparked excitement among fans. Kareena's portrayal of the popular character has garnered anticipation and enthusiasm from the audience.

Trailer of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow starring Kareena Kapoor Khan is OUT

On Wednesday, October 25, the makers of the series unveiled the trailer for the third season of Marvel's Wastelanders across social media platforms. This installment of the podcast will revolve around Helen Black, aka Black Widow, voiced by Kareena Kapoor Khan. The narrative unfolds in a world left devastated by chaos and upheaval as Black Widow embarks on an action-packed adventure. It promises an immersive experience filled with thrilling action sequences, plot twists, and suspense as she confronts new threats and faces familiar adversaries.

The season also features Masaba Gupta as Lisa Cartwright, Adah Sharma as Yelena Belova, and Vihaan Samat as Jordan Temple. The launch date for the season is set for November 8, 2023.

Fan reactions to trailer of Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow

The release of the Marvel's Wastelanders trailer featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan as Black Widow garnered enthusiastic responses from fans. The comments section under Kareena's post was flooded with appreciation. One fan said, “Super excited,” while another wrote, “This year was dominated by kareena kapoor khan she is literally everywhere queen for a reason.” A comment expressed, “Superrr Exciteddd my Favourite wish you best of luck lots of LOVe.”

More about Marvel’s Wastelanders

The third installment in this six-season audio epic focuses on strong female leads. The previous two seasons were based on Star-Lord with Saif Ali Khan and Hawkeye with Jaideep Ahlawat, Jennifer Winget, and Prajakta Koli.

Details about the cast and premiere dates for upcoming seasons of the series, which includes Wolverine, Doom, and Marvel’s Wastelanders, will be announced soon.

