Marvel's Wastelanders: Kareena Kapoor's Black Widow podcast hits streaming platform; fans are loving it

Marvel's Wastelanders podcast series returns with its eagerly awaited third installment, featuring the notable presence of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan as the voice of the character Black Widow. Joining the cast are Masaba Gupta, Adah Sharma, and Vihaan Samat, lending their voices to characters Lisa Cartwright, Yelena Belova, and Jordan Temple, respectively. The Hindi Audible original, freshly released today, has ignited considerable anticipation and enthusiasm among the audience.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has lent her voice to the iconic character of Black Widow in the podcast series Marvel's Wastelanders, now available on the audio platform. Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow unfolds in a dystopian future where the villains have emerged victorious. Nearly three decades after their triumph, a character named Helen Black moves into her new apartment within The Onar, a complex owned and operated by the former spy organization S.H.I.E.L.D.

However, in this new era, The Onar represents the epitome of dystopian wealth and inequality, as S.H.I.E.L.D. has transformed from being the guardian of superheroes into the antagonists. Little does Helen know that on the same day she arrives, another resident, Lisa Cartwright, also moves into The Onar. Employed by a private security company, Lisa soon discovers that Helen Black is not who she claims to be.

Fan reactions to Kareena Kapoor starrer Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow

The release of Marvel's Wastelanders featuring Kareena Kapoor as Black Widow has received a wave of positive responses from fans. One enthusiastic user exclaimed, "Superbbb!! Both Kareena Kapoor and Black Widow are my favorites," while another complimented her soothing voice, stating, "Your voice is just so soothing to the ears, Bebo." The overall sentiment is highly favorable, with another user simply exclaiming, "It was soooo good."

More about Marvel’s Wastelanders

Marvel's Wastelanders, a six-season audio epic, has made a distinctive shift in its third installment by centering on strong female protagonists. The preceding two seasons explored the characters of Star-Lord with Saif Ali Khan and Hawkeye with Jaideep Ahlawat, Jennifer Winget, and Prajakta Koli.