Masaan turns 6: Did you know Neeraj Ghaywan’s directorial is NOT the debut film of Vicky Kaushal?

Vicky Kaushal in the last few years has appeared to be one of the leading stars in Hindi cinema. The actor came to notice with his supreme performance in Masaan where he starred alongside Richa Chadda, Sanjay Mishra, and Shweta Tripathi, and Pankaj Tripathi amongst others. The film was the debut venture for director Neeraj Ghaywan and the project was written by Varun Grover. Vicky delivered his first blockbuster in 2019 by the name of ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. He has excelled in the field of cinema with his acting prowess in films like ‘Raazi’, ‘Zubaan’, and ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ amongst others.

A lesser-known fact is that Masaan was in fact not Vicky’s debut film. In 2012, Vicky made a small appearance in ‘Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana’. The film was led by Kunal Kapoor, , and Rajesh Sharma. Based on the premise that a family in Punjab tries to find the secret recipe of grandfather after’s infamous chicken. For a brief time in the film, Vicky played the role of young Kunal Kapoor who steals money from his grandfather and takes off. The film was co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, who later cast Vicky as one of the two titular characters alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’.

Vicky has also played a rather small part in another Anurag Kashyap directorial called ‘Bombay Velvet’. In the 2015 film led by , , and , Vicky played the role of a police officer who was senior officer Kay Kay Menon’s assistant in the film. Later in his career, Vicky ended up being a part of immensely successful films like ‘Sanju’. He is also playing the lead character in a massive outing titled ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ directed by Aditya Dhar.

