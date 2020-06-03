Masaba Gupta is busy working from Goa as rumoured beau Satyadeep Misra shares her photo

Although neither Masaba Gupta nor Satyadeep Misra have made the relationship official, the actor sort of confirmed rumours as he shared a photo of the designer.

Masaba Gupta made headlines a few weeks ago when the news broke out that the designer is spending her lockdown days with rumoured boyfriend and actor Satyadeep Misra in Goa. According to the media reports, the duo have been dating each other for a while now. Although neither Masaba nor Satyadeep have made the relationship official, reports of their affair are rife. Now, to sort of confirm those rumours, Satyadeep shared a photo of Masaba before her big brand launch.

As expected, the renowned designer was knee-deep in work for her big perfume launch and Satyadeep was by her side. Taking to his Instagram Story, Satyadeep shared a photo of Masaba busy working on the laptop. He captioned it, "Zoom out...pre-launch focus," with a muscle flex emoticon. In the picture, Masaba's perfumes which recently launched can also be seen.

Check out the photo below:

As per an earlier report published in Mumbai Mirror, the rumoured couple had gone to Goa for a weekend getaway. However, with the lockdown imposed across the country since March end this year, the love birds got stuck and have been there for two months now. From the looks of it, Satyadeep and Masaba are having the best time together.

Masaba was earlier married to producer Madhu Mantena, whereas Satyadeep was married to Aditi Rao Hyadri for five years. Masaba and Madhu were granted a divorce in September last year. On the other hand, Satyadeep and Aditi Rao Hydari called it quits in 2013. We wonder if Masaba and Satyadeep will be making their relationship public anytime soon.

