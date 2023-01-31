Masaba Gupta calls dad Viv Richards a ‘gentle giant’; Dedicates notes to mom Neena Gupta, stepdad Vivek Mehra
Masaba Gupta, who tied the knot with Satyadeep Misra recenty, has penned special notes for Vivian Richards, Neena Gupta, and Vivek Mehra. Take a look!
Ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra on January 27, and she took to her Instagram to post a series of pictures from her wedding. Masaba was joined by all of her family members including her father and cricketing legend Viv Richards. A family portrait shared by Masaba showed Vivian Richards standing behind Masaba, while Neena Gupta is seen sitting with her husband Vivek Mehra. Sharing the family portrait, Masaba wrote, “For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family Everything from here on is just bonus.” Now, a few days after the wedding, Masaba has penned special notes for her mom Neena Gupta, dad Viv Richards and stepdad Vivek Mehra.
Masaba Gupta’s notes for Viv Richards, Neena Gupta and Vivek Mehra
For Masaba and Satydeep’s wedding, her mother Neena Gupta wore an ivory organza saree with mint green print over it. The saree was from the shelves of Masaba Gupta, and Neena Gupta looked absolutely stunning in it. Sharing a solo picture of her mother, Masaba thanked Neena Gupta for raising her to be a ‘lioness’. She wrote, “The sweetest thing. Thanks for raising me to be a LIONESS.” Next, she posted a picture of Vivek Mehra in a yellow kurta set, and wrote, “The gentle entrepreneur in me that you see is all courtesy this man. The kind brain and the most giving heart.”
Masaba then posted a solo picture of her father Viv Richards in a beige and yellow printed silk shirt. She quoted Al Pacino’s line from Scarface and wrote, “The eyes, chico. They never lie. My fierce father, a gentle giant and I'm so glad I got not just your nose but also your shoulders to take on the world just like you did and emerge a fighter." Check out her notes below.
Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra's wedding party
Masaba and Satyadeep Misra had a court wedding on Friday morning. Post that, they hosted a wedding party in the evening which was attended by their families, and friends from the industry. Celebs such as Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Soni Razdan, and others were seen attending the party.
