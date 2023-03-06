Masaba Gupta can’t wait to meet all the stylish people at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2; WATCH

One of the celebrated fashion designers Masaba Gupta is known for her quirky prints and eccentric drapes. The designer wears many hats and is the first Indian designer to have an OTT show based on her life. The designer-turned-actor has a biographical drama based on her life titled ‘Masaba Masaba.’ Msaba is the founder of a fashion and beauty brand, House of Masaba, and LoveChild. It’d be hard to miss this powerhouse of a woman when there’s a fashion event in the city.

Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards Edition 2 is back after the first edition was a grand success last year. The event saw many celebrities putting their stylish foot forward on the red carpet and this year it will be no different. If anything, it’s only gonna be bigger and better as this year’s event promise to take style and sophistication to the next level. Fashion Designer Masaba Gupta is already excited as she shared with us that she can’t wait to see all the stylish people of the city making everyone’s heads turn at the event.

Masaba Gupta on Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards Edition 2

Masaba can be seen talking about what she is looking forward to at the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards Edition 2. Wearing a simple blue strapless dress that gives us classic vibes, complete with a light pendant and a string of pearls, Masaba shared, “I can’t wait to see all the stylish people that will be at this event.”

Watch the video here:

The jury panel for the event will include Anaita Shroff Adajania, Eka Lakhani, Farah Khan, Manish Malhotra, Manisha Koirala, and Sonali Bendre. The second edition of the highly anticipated awards night will be held on 7th April 2023 at JW Marriott, Mumbai. Earlier, actor Ayushmann Khurrana also revealed how excited he is to attend the event.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Icons set to return with a bigger and grander second edition on 7th April 2023