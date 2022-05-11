Masaba Gupta celebrates dad Vivian Richards' 70th birthday at a golf tournament in Antigua; PICS

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has made a name for herself in the Indian fashion industry. She is the proud daughter of legendary West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards and veteran Indian actor Neena Gupta. Earlier today, she took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of her father's 70th birthday. Sharing unseen photos, Masaba also revealed that she rang in her dad's special day in Antigua, Caribbean.

Masaba shared photos with her father and wrote that they celebrated Viv's birthday at a golf tournament, "To celebrate dads 70th birthday in Antigua - a golf tournament ( where he is happiest after a cricket field ) for charity to raise money for healthcare workers in the region who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic," she captioned the post.

Check out Masaba Gupta's post:

A few days back, on March 7, she penned a special birthday note for her father. Sharing a rare childhood picture with him, she wrote: "I’d like to think I’ve picked up some of most powerful qualities from my parents. My father is Unrelenting,focused,has lived his life in the pursuit of greatness,defied the odds,turned around his fate and spent his whole life to become a mental & physical force to reckon with. ‘All you got is yourself ’ - I cannot explain how true this last line is & I see it come to life every single day as I set out in my pursuit to be even half as great as you - mentally & physically. Happy 70th birthday papa!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Masaba will be seen next in the upcoming Indian version of Amazon Prime’s Modern Love anthology, titled Modern Love Mumbai, which will release on Prime Videos on May 13. She also has the second season of her Netflix series, Masaba Masaba which will also star her mother Neena Gupta in the lead.

