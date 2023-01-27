Masaba Gupta looks stunning as a bride, ties the knot with beau Satyadeep Misra

Masaba Gupta is one of the most loved designers in the entertainment industry. She has created a mark for herself in the industry and her designs are loved by almost everyone. The ace stylist also proved her acting skills as she was seen in the web show Masaba Masaba, which was inspired by her life. Well, Masaba has made it to the headlines today for a very special reason. The designer-turned-actress just tied the knot with her boyfriend Satyadeep Misra. Masaba Gupta tied the knot to Satyadeep Misra

Designer- Actor Masaba Gupta & Lawyer- Actor Satyadeep Misra got married today. The wedding was an intimate and private affair with immediate family. The couple took all their fans with a pleasant surprise after they shared dreamy pictures from their wedding. In the picture, we can see Masaba looking gorgeous in a custom-made #RaniCore lehenga of House of Masaba with her mom's jewellery, while Satyadeep sported a House of Masaba Barfi pink kurta and Pajama set with a bandi. Indeed the couple looked stunning and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off them. Sharing this picture, Masaba wrote, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!” Check out the post:

Shared just a few minutes ago, Masaba Gupta's post has already accumulated more than 52,000 likes and several congratulatory comments. "best decision ever!! (To marry each other I mean, but also to let Sattu do the part with a broken leg!) lots of love!!" wrote one user. "Awww congratulations Masaba. Wish you lots of happiness and peace," said another. Ayushmann Khurrana, Athiya Shetty, Ananya Panday, Mira Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar, Malaika Arora and other celebrities too took to the comments section to wish the lovely couple.

