Masaba Gupta mourns Satish Kaushik’s death; Says he gave Neena Gupta ‘the greatest gift’- his kindness

The news of Satish Kaushik’s death has left everyone shocked. The actor-filmmaker passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was 66 years old. On Thursday morning, Anupam Kher took to his Twitter to share a picture with Satish Kaushik, sharing the news of his demise. Soon after, Satish Kaushik’s friends and colleagues from the film industry such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Javed Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many other mourned his demise. Neena Gupta, who shared a great bond with Satish Kaushik, shared a video message in which she expressed her grief. Now, Neena Gupta’s daughter Masaba has paid a tribute to Satish Kaushik, and thanked him for the kindness he showed Neena Gupta over the years.

Masaba Gupta thanks Satish Kaushik for his kindness towards Neena Gupta

Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram story to post a throwback black and white picture of Neena Gupta and Satish Kaushik from earlier days. A young Neena Gupta and Satish Kaushik can be seen working on a project together. Sharing the picture, Masaba mourned Satish Kaushik’s demise, and penned a heartfelt note, thanking him for the kindness that she showed towards her mom Neena Gupta. “Rest in peace Kaushik uncle - you gave mom the greatest gift… your kindness through all those years - will miss you,” wrote Masaba.

Neena Gupta and Satish Kaushik worked together in the 1983 film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. Their friendship goes back to their college days, and they had been friends for many years. In her autobiography titled Sach Kahun Toh, Neena Gupta shared that Satish Kaushik had offered to marry her when she was pregnant with Viv Richards’ child. She revealed Satish told her not to worry, and that she can just say that the child is his, and that they can get married.

