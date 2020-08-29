Masaba Gupta opens up about the culture of blind items in the industry

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta says even after spending 11 years in the fashion industry, she is questioned about her parents and the events of 1988, but she has made her peace with it.

"I have to say that I used to really enjoy reading blind items until it became about me. I think that's the nature of the human mind that the minute something happens to you, or you have an experience, you change your viewpoint about it, and you are kinder to people. You don't speculate that much," Masaba told IANS while talking about how she learned to live under public scrutiny, and the culture of blind items.

"I think I was born in controversy. I get questions about this, that, my parents etc. Till today, after being in fashion for 11 years, it eventually boils down to my parents, and what had happened back in 1988. I've made my peace with it," added the designer, who was born to actress Neena Gupta after she had a brief relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in the 80s.

Masaba asserted that she prefers to live her life in a "very private bubble".

"I only share things with people I have really known for a long time, and who I trust. When I step into the outside world, I'm actually a completely different person. I don't even resonate with that person so much. But I think it is okay. You as a public person realise and understand that there is a certain part of your life (out) in the public, so it is alright. I think it's good and it's a bigger blessing than a curse," she added.

The designer has now opened up parts of her life for a fictionalised series "Masaba Masaba". In the Netflix show, Masaba and her mother Neena play their fictionalised versions. The show takes one inside the truth behind the picture-perfect smiles, while exploring her divorce, her bond with her mother, fickle nature of showbiz and the after-effects of blind items.

Asked what made her say yes to a show like this, Masaba said: "So, Ashwini Yardi wrote to me and said that 'we would like to do a show that is inspired by your life and you will play yourself and your mom will play herself'."

"I thought it was a reality show for the longest time. But later, she told me that it's a scripted show where it would be part fiction and part reality. It was just great. It was a new format. Mum read the idea, and we were both on board. I think it was just such a great new idea for us," she added.

The show, also starring Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Smaran Sahu and Satyadeep Mishra, released on Netflix on August 28.

Credits :IANS

