Masaba Gupta pens a heartfelt birthday wish for dad Vivian Richards; Says 'WE did so good...'

One of the celebrated fashion designers Masaba Gupta is known for her quirky prints and eccentric drapes. The designer-turned-actor has a biographical drama based on her life titled ‘Masaba Masaba.’ She tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra on January 27, and she took to her Instagram to post a series of pictures from her wedding. Masaba was joined by all of her family members including her father and cricketing legend Vivian Richards. Recently, she took to her social media to pen a heart-warming birthday wish for her father.

Masaba Gupta pens a birthday wish for Vivian Richards

Taking to her Instagram handle, Masaba shared some pictures with her biological father and legendary West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. Sharing the pictures, the designer wrote ‘Happy Birthday Dad. You did good. WE did so good. And I cannot wait to show you everything I will do next without any fear.’ In the first picture, the father-daughter duo were seen hugging each other and sharing a heart-warming moment whereas the second picture also had Masaba’s husband Satyadeep and the three of them were seen posing for the lenses.

Check out the post here

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra's wedding

Masaba and Satyadeep Misra had a court wedding. They tied the knot on Friday morning, and announced their wedding via a post on Instagram. In the pictures shared by her, Masaba looks gorgeous in a pink and green lehenga, while Satydadeep looks handsome in a pink sherwani. Both ensembles are from the House of Masaba. "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great," wrote Masaba.

