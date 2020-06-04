Masaba Gupta pens a sweet birthday wish for mom Neena Gupta & thanks her for ‘the greatest lesson in humility’

On the occasion of Neena Gupta's birthday, daughter Masaba Gupta wishes her mom by sharing a still from her 1983 film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro with an adorable message.

Actress and television director, Neena Gupta had won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing a young widow in Woh Chokri in the year 1994. She has made appearances in several international films, such as Gandhi in 1982, The Deceivers in 1988, Mirza Ghalib in 1989, In Custody in 1993, and Cotton Mary in 1999. In 2017, Gupta made headlines when she shared a post on Instagram asking for work. In the year 2018, she was seen in Amit Sharma's comedy-drama Badhaai Ho. Neena Gupta was praise for her performance in the films and her chemistry with Gajraj Rao was appreciated by all.

Today, as Neena Gupta turns a year older, her daughter Masaba Gupta has penned a sweet birthday wish for her mom. Not only this, but Masaba has also thanked the birthday girl for the greatest lesson she learned in humanity ever. Sharing a throwback picture of Neena which is a still from her movie Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro which released in the year 1983, the designer wrote, "Happy Birthday mom thanks for never letting me think the sun shines out of my backside - it’s been the greatest lesson in humility ever. @neena_gupta."

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta is making the best use of the self-isolation with her husband Vivek Mehra. From baking to clicking stunning selfies, the actress has been sharing the titbit of her quarantine life with fans on social media. The actress had also turned a hairstylist for her husband amid the lockdown. Neena Gupta never fails to impress her fans and has her social media game on point.

On the work front, after Shubh Mangal Hai Zyada Saavdhan, Neena Gupta was recently seen in Amazon Prime's Panchayat and has been garnering rave reviews from all quarters.

Check out the post here:

