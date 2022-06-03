Masaba Gupta recalls one of her worst dates; Says she was judged for eating 'aloo and rice'

Masaba Gupta is counted among the successful fashion designers of India and her fashion label 'House of Masaba' is very popular among celebrities. Currently, she is basking in the success of her recently released Amazon Prime Video web series Modern Love: Mumbai, which was directed by Dhruv Sehgal. It is an Indian spin-off of the popular US series, which also featured Ritwik Bhowmik in a chapter titled I Love Thane. In the show, Masaba essayed the role of Saiba- a 34-year landscape designer.

Now, in a recent interview, the fashion designer opened up about her worst dates. She said: "I have had a couple, I have been on bad dates. But I have also been on good ones". Masaba revealed that she gets very irritated when she can't eat properly and she is somebody who loves her food and loves to eat it 'muh kholke.' Recalling her bad date experience, she said: "I was on one date where I felt like I was being judged by the way I was eating a sizzler. There is no elegant way of eating a sizzler because each time you cut something, something is flying, something is happening. So yeah that was a bad one where I was just being judged for eating my aloo and my chaval."

Masaba also said that her idea of love has changed over time and her idea of a fairy tale has changed. She said that growing up, people have been taught that one single person can fulfill every need in life and take charge. "I don't think that is true, you take charge," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will feature in the second season of her Netflix series, Masaba Masaba which will also star her mother-actress, Neena Gupta, in the lead.

