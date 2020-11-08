Masaba Gupta reflects on her 'Mixed Girl' roots as Kamala Harris comes to power; Sonam, Priyanka show love

Designer Masaba Gupta, who also shares half Indian-half Carribean roots just like Kamala Harris, reflected on her own journey as a 'mixed girl' and penned down her thoughts on the importance of her win.

Citizens across the US, largely, took to the streets to celebrate the victory of Joe Biden as US' 46th President. With Donald Trump's exit, Joe Biden is set to take over the White House with first ever woman Vice President Kamala Harris. The election saw many firsts and one of them is Harris' win as it made her the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second highest US office. With Indian and Jamaican roots, Harris' win is a big step for representation in mainstream politics.

While citizens all across the world celebrated this big win, several celebrities back home also took to social media to share their thoughts on the results. One of them was designer Masaba Gupta who reflected on her own journey as a 'mixed girl' just like Harris, given their roots are similar, and penned down her thoughts on the importance of her win.

Sharing a childhood picture of Harris, Masaba wrote, "You know when i was little & started to understand more about my ethnicity...the fact that I was a mixed child..half Caribbean & half Indian,I thought I was the only one of my kind.I used to think wow, masaba there possibly can’t be more like you out there. And then my world opened up, I travelled and on a trip to Antigua I discovered so many more of my kind. It was like looking into a mirror I could never find. And I felt a little less alone in my constant fight to understand racism-it was such a big word. In my fight to understand why I was different. I mean, it’s just so much easier to be like everyone else so you mix with the crowd in Mumbai, isn’t it ? But today I see @kamalaharris & I know different is so good. It’s so good that if you keep your chin up & work hard enough to break out of the color, skin, race box they put you in...you might just make history."

She added, "Madame Vice President, the first black woman / the first person of south Asian descent & more importantly just the first woman to be VP elect- I salute you & I plan to go back to my drawing board tonight & sketch bigger, brighter dreams for myself and the women who will come after me...mixed girls, just like us. #kamalaharris #america #election2020 - image credit : @jonelleyoga."

Masaba's heartfelt post on ethnicity, racism and women of colour received a whole lot of love from her fans and followers. And from her closest friend as well who commented, "My Masu..onwards and upwards..everything is going to be alright." Jonas was also all praise for Masaba as she commented with a love struck and two hands raised in the air celebrating emoji.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suhana Khan, Ishaan Khatter & others cheer on as Joe Biden wins US elections 2020

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×