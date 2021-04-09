Masaba Gupta relives a glamourous throwback memory on Instagram; Sonam Kapoor is all hearts

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta shared a throwback picture with bestie Sonam Kapoor on Instagram and both of them are rocking too cool for school shirts. Sonam reacts to the post with all hearts.

Incredibly popular and talented fashion designer Masaba Gupta has been making the rounds of fandom on the internet since a show based on her life came out and audiences lapped up to it. Masaba has a huge social media footprint and constantly share updates of her personal and professional life with her fans. Recently Masaba posted a rather glamorous throwback image on Instagram where she is standing happily with Sonam Ahuja in what appears to be a glorious party. Sonam has a huge smile on her face while Masaba is leaning comfortably on her friend.

Masaba is a bonafide fashion force while Sonam is one of the most stylish actresses in the industry whose fashion sense is impeccable. Sonam is wearing a white plain shirt with low-key makeup while Masaba is rocking an oversized denim shirt that fits perfectly with a neck ornament. Both the ladies have been able to capture a glorious moment of true happiness and friendship in the frame. Masaba posted an emotional caption on her picture by writing, ‘Just miss you @sonamkapoor’.

Take a look at Masaba’s post here:

Sonam instantly reacted to the picture in the comment section by writing, ‘I miss you more @masabagupta.’ Sonam and Masaba have been friends for years and have grown in showbiz roughly at the same time. Though she is Neena Gupta’s daughter, Masaba did not choose to act in Hindi films and rather followed her passion successfully into establishing a huge fashion clothesline. Sonam on the other hand was last seen as herself doing a cameo in much talked about AK vs AK co-starring Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, and Harshvardhan Kapoor. She has completed the shooting of her upcoming thriller Blind which is the remake of a Korean film with the same name being directed by Shome Makhija.

