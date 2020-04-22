Masaba Gupta reveals it took her many years to fall in complete, utter love with her 'Caribbean body'

In a latest Instagram post, Masaba Gupta shared a few photos of herself and spoke how it has taken her years to completely fall in love with her body.

Designer Masaba Gupta has been a crusader of body positivity since years now. Daughter of Neena Gupta and cricketer Vivian Richards, Masaba herself has had her fair share of weight struggles growing up. In a latest Instagram post, Masaba shared a few photos of herself and spoke how it has taken years for her to completely fall in love with her body. She wrote, "Nobody likes a chick with muscles But I love it I have my fathers Caribbean body all the way. I used to hate this same body when I was in school because I wanted to be dainty etc. Took me all those years to fall in complete,utter love with my genetics - I’ve had these arms since I was 17 or 18 maybe."

Masaba also reflected on how she has been working out at home despite the lockdown. She added, "A month in lockdown today. Worked out 27 out of the 30 days. I am not overweight or underweight or dieting ( and thankful for the food on my plate ) Infact I am eating everything that comes my way. Nothing was driving me except for the fear of being weak in body cos I was already feeling so weak in my mind at the beginning of this - so some lazy days some bad mood days some super chirpy days - a workout is always done. * this is hardly an issue as compared to the ones out there but I really felt like even if someone will feel as good as I feel as I write this,when they read it ....it will feel like a small victory for me."

Take a look at Masaba Gupta's post below:

Credits :Instagram

