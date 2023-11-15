Masaba Gupta roasts Pak cricketer Ramiz Raja for laughing at racist joke on Viv Richards-Neena Gupta; see POST

Renowned fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta is one of the most loved celebrities in B-town. She is the daughter of celebrity parents Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards. A few hours ago, she took to her social media account to call out ex cricketer and former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja for laughing at a racist joke directed at her father and former West Indies cricketer and her mother.

Masaba Gupta reacts to Ramiz Raja laughing at racist jokes directed at Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards

Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter), Masaba Gupta roasted Pakistan's former cricketer Ramiz Raja as he laughed at the racist joke on her father Vivian Richards, and mother Neena Gupta.

She shared, "Dear Ramiz Raja ( sir ) grace is a quality few have. My father,mother and I have it in spades. You have none. Sickening to see you laugh on national TV in Pakistan at something the world stopped laughing at about 30 years back.Step into the future. All 3 of us are here with our chin up. #ramizraja." Take a look:

Her tweet came after a video of the former cricketer laughing at a racist joke directed at Vivian Richards went viral on social media. In the clip, a comedian is seen making fun of Vivian's skin color.

When the host of the show asked the artist if she followed cricket or not, she answered, “I do watch cricket matches and my heart broke when Vivian Richards went into a relationship with Neena Gupta. I wrote a couplet then. ‘Jo ladkiyan khud ko kehti hain malika-e-aliya, Unko fir milta hai Mr Kaliya'" (The girls who consider themselves the queen, eventually end up with a black man). Ramiz Raja was seen laughing at this comment.

