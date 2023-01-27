Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra pose with Neena Gupta, Viv Richards; Distribute sweets to media at wedding bash

Renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra on January 27. Masaba posted a series of pictures from her wedding on Instagram. A family portrait shared by her included her father, cricketing legend Vivian Richards, as well her mother Neena Gupta, who came together for the celebration. The picture showed Satyadeep and Masaba posing in the centre, with Viv Richards standing next to them. Neena Gupta is seen sitting with her husband Vivek Mehra, and sharing the picture, Masaba wrote, “For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family Everything from here on is just bonus.”Masaba and Satydeep hosted a get-together in the evening and celebrated their special day with their families, who attended the bash in Mumbai. Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra pose with their families at their wedding celebration in Mumbai

For the celebration in the evening, Masaba arrived with her father Viv Richards. While Masaba is seen wearing a black and turquoise fusion ensemble, Vivian Richards wore a formal grey blazer and trousers with a white shirt. Satyadeep Misra looked dapper in a beige blazer, white shirt and matching pants, while Neena Gupta was seen in a chic white one-shoulder outfit for the occasion. Neena Gupta posed for pictures with her husband Vivek Mehra. Masaba and Satyadeep’s families were also seen posing together for a picture under a tree decorated with fairy lights. Masaba and Neena Gupta were also seen distributing sweets to the media present at the wedding celebration. Check out the pictures below!

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra's wedding Masaba and Satyadeep Misra had a court wedding. They tied the knot on Friday morning, and announced their wedding via a post on Instagram. In the pictures shared by her, Masaba looks gorgeous in a pink and green lehenga, while Satydadeep looks handsome in a pink sherwani. Both ensembles are from the House of Masaba. "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great," wrote Masaba.

ALSO READ: 5 Interesting facts about Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra wedding