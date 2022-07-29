Masaba Gupta says mom Neena tried to play Cupid in her life: 'She was in full Sima Taparia mode'

Masaba Gupta is all over the news these days as her much about show Masaba Masaba season 2 has finally released. The show is the sequel to the 2020 release Masaba Masaba and features Masba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Ram Kapoor, Armaan Khera, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry and Barka Singh in key roles. The show has been creating a massive buzz as the trailer has been quite relatable to many young women who have been trying to strike a balance between work and personal life and have their parents trying to find a match for them.

And now in a recent conversation with the Indian Express, Masaba shared that she also witnessed a similar phase wherein her mother Neena Gupta tried to be a cupid for her. “I was just chilling with my girlfriends, enjoying life. I didn’t meet boys then knowing how they would be so badly behaved. That’s when she got all stressed that I wouldn’t get married and just chill my whole life,” she stated. Masaba also stated that Neena was in a complete Sima Taparia mode and even found a prospective groom for her and even tried setting her up with him. If this wasn’t enough, Masaba even recalled Neena Gupta suggesting her to get enrolled in a management college to get a good match. “She almost got me admitted to SPJ Institute of Management. I was like I am not going to study to find a guy. She tried to play Cupid in a big way,” she added.

Interestingly, Neena and Masaba’s chemistry has been well appreciated by the audience in Masaba Masaba season 2. Sharing her experience of working with Neena in the show, Masaba said she didn’t get any advice from her mother. “I think that has worked great for us as having your mother being all motherly on work would become difficult,” Masaba was quoted saying. As of now, the ace designer turned actress is basking in the love coming her way post the release of Masaba Masaba season 2 which premiered on July 29 on Netflix.

