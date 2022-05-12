Masaba Gupta says she doesn't have the guts to have a baby out of wedlock: Don’t want that extra pressure

Celebrity designer Masaba Gupta is all set for the release of her second full-fledged acting project Modern Love: Mumbai. Masaba is paired with Rithvik Bhowmick in the short ‘I love Thane’ that has been helmed by Dhruv Sehgal. In the show, Masaba plays an independent and modern woman and she is on the lookout for a modern man. In a recent interview, the designer turned actress revealed what being modern really means to her and how her mom Neena Gupta was termed as modern.

While interacting with Indian Express about her short film, Masaba revealed that a perfect man is a mix of modern and timeless. She said that one has to be in touch with their ethics, culture and morals which we have grown up with. According to her, a modern or timeless man should be able to change with time and adapt to things. When she was quizzed if she ever had to face the brunt for being modern, Masaba replied that her mother was always called a modern woman. When she made Saans, it was called modern and ahead of time.

Further talking about this, Masaba revealed, “I have been tagged too modern for being born out of wedlock. Honestly, it’s wonderful to be modern but there’s no size that fits everyone. I think the responsibility of being modern is to be accepted, however, we have become more intolerant. I think we are going back in time.” Masaba said that even today a child born out of wedlock is looked at differently.

She further said that “Being a modern woman, do I have the guts to have a baby out of wedlock? Never. I don’t want to take that extra pressure, and put a child in that space.”

