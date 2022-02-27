Masaba Gupta says she spent childhood traveling with dad Vivian Richards: We were always on a flight

Masaba Gupta has made a name for herself in the Indian fashion industry. Apart from owning a fashion label, daughter of reputed Bollywood actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, Masaba has also stepped into the world of showbiz. She has been a judge on a fashion talent show Supermodel of the Year. In 2020, she was seen in a web series titled Masaba Masaba, which is inspired from her life. The second season is in the pipeline. Now, in a recent interview, Masaba opened up about her childhood, and revealed that she was always traveling some place or the other with dad Vivian Richards.

In a recent conversation with Curly Tales, Masaba mentioned that she has spent her childhood travelling. However, she expressed that her heart is in Mumbai. Masaba said that she cannot be away from the city for more than a few days, unless it’s for work.

Recalling her childhood with father Vivian Richards, Masaba said, “Whenever I had the time or a break from school or something like that we were always on a flight somewhere. My dad at that time was very actively doing commentary and we would just travel with him. We’d go to England and we’d go to Africa and we'd go all over the place. So yeah I always say I’m a travelling baby but my heart is in Mumbai.”

Last year in December, Masaba put up an Instagram story and said that the biggest regret in her life is that she did not get to watch the iconic World Cup finals between India and West Indies in 1983, when her father was on the field. Sharing a clip from the final match, Masaba wrote, “My greatest regret in life is not ever watching my dad play in a stadium--I was way too young. I always say I was born 6 years too late. I didn't get to watch this iconic match-with, my dad, on one side and my country on the other.”

