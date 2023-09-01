Masaba Gupta shares mother Neena's reaction after her first marriage ended; says 'She was like isne toh...'

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and daughter of Neena Gupta revealed in a recent interview that no one was more devasted than her actor-mother when the former got divorced from her first husband Madhu Mantena after two years of marriage. Read on.

Masaba Gupta shared her mother Neena Gupta's reaction after the former got divorced

Interestingly, in a recent conversation with Tweak India, Masaba told Twinkle Khanna that her mother Neena Gupta blamed herself for her daughter's divorce as she had earlier not allowed them to live together and had asked her to get married straightaway if she wanted to live with him.

It must be noted that Masaba was 28 years old when she divorced film producer Madhu Mantena, and the two spent two years in a marriage.

Masaba wanted to live-in before getting married

During the interview, Masaba opened up about how her mother Neena Gupta had encouraged her to get married and she the was only heartbroken when it ended. She told Twinkle Khanna, “She was like isne to chalu kiya aur khatam bhi hogaya, 2 saal hue hain, kuch time nahi beetaya (Neena Gupta was like it started and ended too soon, they had not spent much time together). I wanted to live-in with my ex-husband before getting married. She said no. She said, ‘I have made this mistake and you are not going to make this mistake. If you are sure about it, just get married.' She literally packed my things and sent me over the day the court marriage was done. Get out. She said when people are not married, they have the option to leave very easily."

Neena Gupta was devastated when daughter's first marriage ended

Masaba also shared her mother was "very, very conservative" and she didn't want her daughter to go through what she went. But Badhai Ho actress also told her daughter that it was her mistake and she should have let her do what she wanted to do so that she could figure things out. Masaba shared, "She said ‘I should have nudged you a bit and focussed a little bit. I am a bad mother’ and went into that dramatic part of an actress' mother's life.”

Now, Masaba is married to actor Satyadeep Mishra and they had a simple wedding in January this year. But what was special was that Masaba's father and legendary cricketer, Vivian Richards, flown to India and attended her wedding.

