Is Masaba Gupta spending her lockdown with rumoured beau Satyadeep Mishra in Goa?

After getting divorced from Madhu Mantena, Masaba Gupta seems to have found love in Satyadeep Mishra now.

Masaba Gupta, who is known for her incredible fashion statements, has been making the headlines for her personal life these days. The renowned fashion designer is said to have found love in actor Satyadeep Mishra and the duo are going strong with their relationship. According to the media reports, the duo has been dating each other for a while now. Although neither Masaba nor Satyadeep has made the relationship official, the reports of their love affair are rife in the tinselvile.

In fact, their social media PDA speaks volumes about Satyadeep and Masaba’s love affair. Now as per the recent buzz, the love birds are spending the lockdown together in Goa. As per a report published in Mumbai Mirror, the rumoured couple had gone to Goa for a weekend getaway. However, with the lockdown imposed across the country since March end this year, the love birds are stuck there for two months now. Looks like Satyadeep and Masaba are having the best time together during the lockdown. This isn’t all. The media reports also suggested that Satyadeep is also reportedly being followed by Masaba’s girl gang on social media.

For the uninitiated, Masaba was earlier married to filmmaker Madhu Mantena. The duo had tied the knot in 2015 and parted ways three years after their wedding. Masaba and Madhu were granted a divorce in September last year. On the other hand, Satyadeep was married to Aditi Rao Hydari for around four years and called it quits in 2013. We wonder of Masaba and Satyadeep will be making their relationship public anytime soon.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

