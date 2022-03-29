Masaba Gupta on Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation at Oscars 2022: No one is right & no one is wrong

Masaba Gupta has shared her thoughts on the Will Smith-Chris Rock incident at the 94th Academy Awards. The world was left stunned on Monday morning after Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars 2022. And a few hours back, ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram space and shared her two cents on the burning topic of discussion. Masaba stated that she wishes the world is more forgiving and that it allows people to correct themselves instead of passing on such harsh judgment. She further emphasized that we don’t know their stories and that no one is right and no one is wrong.

Masaba’s note read, “I’ve been looking at the Will Smith/ Chris Rock memes all day and all I can think of is that – If I were ever caught in a very public moment..where I acted out of grief, rage, vulnerability and was completely incapable of placing my imagery second to my emotions and/or if I were on a very public platform saying something that I deemed witty or effective or maybe I was just doing my job in that setting – I hope and I pray that the world will be more forgiving & allow that person to correct themselves & move on without such harsh judgment…then I think that will be the greatest moment for many decades to come.”

She further added, “Just if a generation of social media enthusiasts (like myself) decided that no one is right & no one is wrong and we don’t actually know these people and their stories and we in the comfort of our homes & our phones are going to allow people to be their best selves instead of crucify them.” Masaba concluded with a green heart emoji.

Take a look at Masaba Gupta’s note on Will Smith and Chris Rock’s altercation at the Oscars 2022:

For the unversed, Chris Rock cracked a joke on Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith saying that she could star in a sequel to G.I Jane. The joke was in reference to Jada’s shaved head, owing to her autoimmune disease alopecia. While Jada rolled her eyes, Will was seen letting out a laugh before he walked onto the stage and not only hit the comedian but also hurled abuse at him from his seat, leaving everybody in the audience shocked.

Following the incident, social media was left divided with opposing opinions. While many hailed Will Smith for taking a stand for his wife, saying that to joke on Jada’s health condition was in poor taste and inappropriate, others condemned the actor’s impulsive and violent action, especially at an event as prestigious as the Oscars.

