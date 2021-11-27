Masaba Gupta wishes beau Satyadeep Misra on his birthday; Calls him her ‘exit from the tedious world’

Masaba Gupta is one popular name of BTwon who makes sure to make your favourite stars look glam in her designer wear. Well, everyone must have gotten a little more interested in her life after the release of the series ‘Masaba Masaba; wherein we got a glimpse of her real life. Well, her rumoured relationship with actor Satyadeep Misra took social media by storm when reports of the duo spending time together in Goa surfaced sometime back. And now the ace designer took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures of the actor to wish him on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Masaba Gupta posted a couple of pictures. In the first picture, we can see the actor sitting in his car and smiling at the camera. In the second picture, Satyadeep seems to be least interested in getting himself clicked and seems to be in his own world as he lay on his bed. The third picture can see the rumoured couple looking gorgeous as they pose for the picture followed by several solo clicks of the actor again. Sharing these pictures, Masaba wrote, “Happy Birthday to our fountain of youth, asker of questions & most importantly my exit from the sometimes tedious world I belong to. Here are some awfully wonderful photos I’ve taken of you and/or made you pose for.”

Take a look:

Masaba was earlier married to producer Madhu Mantena, whereas Satyadeep was married to Aditi Rao Hyadri for five years. Masaba and Madhu were granted a divorce in September last year. On the other hand, Satyadeep and Aditi Rao Hydari called it quits in 2013. We wonder if Masaba and Satyadeep will be making their relationship public anytime soon.

