Masaba Gupta wishes her 'unrelenting and focused' dad Vivian Richards on his 70th birthday.

Masaba Gupta is a proud daughter to her parents Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards. As an established designer, producer and actress, Masaba also shares a strong bond with her parents. On her dad Vivian Richards' 70th birthday, Masaba took to social media to share a childhood photo and wish her father.

Masaba wrote about she's learned distinctive qualities from her parents. Elaborating on what she's learned from her father, Masaba wrote, "I’d like to think I’ve picked up some of most powerful qualities from my parents. My father is Unrelenting, focused, has lived his life in the pursuit of greatness, defied the odds, turned around his fate and spent his whole life to become a mental & physical force to reckon with."

She further added a line by her father that has stuck with her throughout. "'All you got is yourself ' - I cannot explain how true this last line is & I see it come to life every single day as I set out in my pursuit to be even half as great as you - mentally & physically. Happy 70th birthday papa!" Masaba concluded her birthday wish for the legendary cricketer Vivian Richards.

Take a look at Masaba Gupta's post below:

Masaba was born to Neena Gupta and Vivian in 1988. The veteran actor then raised her as a single mother. She is currently married to Vivek Mehra. As for the former West Indies cricketer, Vivian Richards got married to Miriam Richards and the couple are parents to a son and a daughter.

