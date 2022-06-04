Masaba Gupta wishes 'powerful icon’ Neena Gupta on her 63rd birthday; Shares vintage PICS with Mother Teresa

As Neena Gupta celebrates her 63rd birthday today, she has been receiving warm birthday messages from her family members and friends. While the veteran actress has received heartfelt wishes from everybody, the most endearing one came from her daughter and fashion designer Masaba Gupta. On Neena's special day, her daughter shares some unseen and rare throwback pictures on her social media handle.

Sharing the photos, Masaba captioned it: "I mean, find me a more powerful icon! THE GREATEST! Happy Birthday Mom!" The pictures feature Neena from her younger days, while the second photo happens to be from the time Neena Gupta met Mother Teresa. In another picture, Neena can be seen with a newborn baby Masaba. Many fans and followers wished the actress in the comment section. Smriti Irani wrote: "Birthday greetings @neena_gupta ji," Meiyang Chang commented, “Neena Ji is timeless!”

Check out Masaba Gupta's birthday post for Neena Gupta:

To note, Masaba is the proud daughter of legendary West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards and veteran Indian actor Neena Gupta.

On the work front, Neena is currently basking in the success of Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat 2, co-starring Jitendra Kumar and Raghuvir Yadav. Next, she has Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye and Sooraj Barjatya's Unnchai which will also star Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sarika and Anupam Kher.

Masaba, on the other hand, was recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video web series Modern Love: Mumbai, which was directed by Dhruv Sehgal. It is an Indian spin-off of the popular US series, which also featured Ritwik Bhowmik in a chapter titled I Love Thane. Next, the mother-daughter duo will star together in the second installment of the Netflix web series, Masaba Masaba.

