Masaba Gupta's daughter Matara's name has THIS interesting connection with her; find out
Masaba Gupta's daughter Matara's name has a unique connection to her own. Curious to know how? Check it out below!
Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, daughter of veteran actor Neena Gupta, and her husband Satyadeep Misra welcomed their baby girl on October 12, 2024. They’ve named her Matara, a name with a special link to Masaba's own. Besides the phonetic resemblance, reports suggest Masaba’s name has African roots.
Masaba Gupta recently shared the name of her daughter, Matara, on social media, unveiling its deeper significance. While the meaning of Matara is known, its connection to her own name is intriguing. Beyond the phonetic similarity, Masaba's name, which is derived from Swahili, means ‘princess’ and symbolizes regal strength, representing femininity’s power in ancient traditions.
In a similar vein, Matara embodies the divine feminine, drawing inspiration from nine Hindu goddesses, making it a powerful homage to femininity—just like Masaba's name.
Meanwhile, on January 13, Masaba shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram, revealing her daughter's name and showcasing Matara's tiny hand adorned with a custom gold bracelet. The little one looked adorable in a white and gold printed outfit.
In her caption, the fashion designer wrote, "3 months with my Matara," and explained the significance behind the name. "Also, the star of our eyes," wrote the new mom, highlighting her daughter’s importance in their lives.
Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra tied the knot on January 27, 2023. A year later, in April 2024, she shared the joyous news of expecting their first child.
The couple welcomed their daughter in October, and Masaba announced the arrival with a heartfelt post, captioning it, “Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day, 11.10.2024.”
