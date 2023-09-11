Masaba Gupta's hilarious 'mentally in Maldives' post leaves everyone in splits; see PHOTOS

One of the most popular fashion designers Masaba Gupta is known for her quirky prints and eccentric drapes. In fact, she is often seen wearing different attires and interestingly is the first Indian designer to have an OTT show based on her life which is titled as Masaba Masaba. Anyone, the designer-turned-actress took to social media to share a hilarious post and the netizens can't stop themselves from rolling on the floor laughing.

Masaba Gupta shares a hilarious post and remembers her time in Maldives

Masaba Gupta recently took to her Instagram account to share a "Mentally in the Maldives" post, but what came as a surpirse was her sense of humor. The designer shared a set of two photos to express her current state of mind. The first photo featured Masaba dressed in a printed maroon strapless swimwear, and in the second photo, she is seen sitting on a chair while inhaling Vicks at the iconic Mehboob studio in Mumbai. Gupta is seen wearing a full-sleeves white shirt and black tights. While sharing the photos, she wrote in the caption, "Mentally in the Maldives -- physically in Mehboob studio inhaling Vicks.” Have a look:

Netizens react

After Masaba shared the hilarious post, netizens started reacting on the same. While one of them wrote, "Appreciate the reality check," another one wrote, "Illusion is what we have to be happy with these days...totally agree." Well, the designer's comment section got flooded with a lot of laughing emojis.

In fact, Rasika Dugal, who is known for playing an impactful role in Mirzapur web-series, also dropped laughing emojis.

Masaba Gupta and Twinkle Khanna's conversation

Interestingly, the post came a few days after Masaba Gupta made an appearance on Twinkle Khanna's chat show. During the talk, Masaba addressed a famous rumor that says how her father, legendary cricketer Vivian Richards, has “left her hundreds of crores.” Responding to this, Masaba said that while “there are no hundreds of crores” at present, the amount is being “built” by her hardwork. she said, “Everyone tells me till today that you have become what you've become because of your mum and your dad. Someone apparently told a friend once, they're like ‘what's she got to do? Her dad's just left her like hundreds of crores.' I said, no, there's no hundreds of crores. They're being built, but I'm building that myself."

Masaba Gupta is the daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards, and she is married to Satyadeep Mishra.