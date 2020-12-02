Masaba Gupta's pic with Hrithik Roshan & story behind how she ended up meeting him is a true blast from past

Designer Masaba Gupta took to social media to share her fangirl moment as a kid with Hrithik Roshan. The designer revealed how she got her mom Neena Gupta to make her meet the superstar before Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai released.

Taking to her Twitter account, the star of the series Masaba Masaba shared an epic throwback photo in which she could be seen as a young girl. In the photo, a young Masaba could be seen posing next to Hrithik Roshan and enjoying her fan girl moment with the superstar. She is seen clad in a pair of denim jeans with a yellow tee while Hrithik is seen sporting a grey tee with jeans. The two smiled as they posed for a photo.

Remembering the story behind it, Masaba could not stop laughing. She wrote, "Fun fact- when I was about 11-12yrs old,Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was about to release & I insisted my mother take me to meet @iHrithik else I won’t eat my food Rolling on the floor laughing I look like a smug little boy!"

Take a look at Hrithik and Masaba's photo:

Fun fact- when I was about 11-12yrs old,Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was about to release & I insisted my mother take me to meet @iHrithik else I won’t eat my food I look like a smug little boy! pic.twitter.com/ENhSQjihRb — Masaba (@MasabaG) December 2, 2020

Meanwhile, fans also reacted to the photo and were left in complete awe of the designer's childhood moment with the superstar. This year has been quite a stellar one for the designer as she made her acting debut in a Netflix show, Masaba Masaba with her mom Neena Gupta. The web show was loved and the designer's candid and cool attitude was loved by fans.

