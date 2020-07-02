Masaba Gupta's rumoured beau Satyadeep Misra is lovestruck by her latest photos in a neon green swimsuit

For a magazine's July issue, designer Masaba Gupta stunned in a neon green swimsuit on the cover. But rumoured boyfriend Satyadeep Misra had another favourite picture. Check it out below.

Designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra's rumoured relationship took social media by storm when reports of the duo spending time together in Goa surfaced. As per reports, Masaba and Satyadeep had gone to Goa for a getaway but the lockddown was announced soon after and they got stuck in the coastal state. Since then they have given us a glimpse of their lockdown diaries quite a few times on their respective Instagram accounts. Satyadeep had even shared a photo of Masaba busy working from home.

On Thursday, Masaba took to Instagram to share her cover feature on the Cosmopolitan magazine. For the magazine's July issue, Masaba stunned in a neon green swimsuit on the cover. Full about body positivity, Masaba captioned her picture, "Remember when we all felt like we could never be on the cover of a fashion magazine cos we just didn’t ‘fit’ the bill. Guess what? This is the new rule. The only rule. Be yourself. Love yourself. SHOW yourself. The year is 2020 ladies. We’re the new age Barbie’s with our scars & chubby thighs and all. And it feels gooooood.."

While Masaba was getting a whole lot of love on social media from her fans and followers, her rumoured beau Satyadeep Misra was not too behind. Taking to his Instagram Story, he shared another picture of Masaba in the striking swimsuit and wrote, "I thought this was a great pic (Love struck emoji) just saying." The picture was another stunning shot of Masaba.

Masaba was earlier married to producer Madhu Mantena for almost four years, whereas Satyadeep was married to Aditi Rao Hyadri for five years. Both of them have amicably separated from their former partners. We wonder if Masaba and Satyadeep will be making their relationship public anytime soon.

