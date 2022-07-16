Masaba Masaba season 2 Trailer: Masaba Gupta tries to strike a balance between love and work life

Masaba Gupta - the ace designer who has won hearts with her fashion sense and designs, has also left everyone amazed with her acting skills when she made her OTT debut with Masaba Masaba in 2020. The show was a massive hit and fans have been eagerly waiting for the next season. And now the wait is set to be over as Masaba Gupta is finally returning with Masaba Masaba season 2. In fact, the makers have also unveiled the trailer of the show today.

The one-minute and 49 second trailer had Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta playing fictionalised versions of themselves. The trailer begins with Masaba, a fashion designer in the series, aiming to be the ‘king’ of the industry and is adamant to focus on ‘no men only work’ policy in her life. However, she is later seen hustling for both - her work and her love life. She witnesses her share of highs and lows in her life - be it the launch of her brand new collection, the return of her investor-turned-love-interest Dhairya Rana, or her new client Fateh. Amid this, Neena, being the concerned mother that she is, asks Masaba to strike a balance between love and work.

Apart from Neena and Masaba, the show will also feature Ram Kapoor, Armaan Khera, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry and Barka Singh in key roles. Sharing the trailer on social media, Masaba wrote, “She’s been a princess, she’s been a queen, now it’s time for her to be king’. Masaba Masaba season 2 will be releasing on July 29 on Netflix.

Also Read: Masaba Masaba S2: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta to bring 'good news' on 29 July; Ram Kapoor, Barkha Singh join