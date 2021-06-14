Masaba saving her life to being dumped: Neena Gupta's 5 revelations to Kareena Kapoor during her book launch

Neena Gupta has released her book ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ today. She has talked about her life in the book

Today is a big day for senior actress Neena Gupta. Her book titled ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ has finally been released. And it was launched by Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan. The book is a reflection of what the actress had gone through in her life and it also speaks about her ups and downs. Right from raising daughter Masaba Gupta to getting married, she has opened up about her life to fans. In a candid conversation, the actress talked about many things at length.

One of the incidents which she recalled was how Masaba saved her life on the sets of Sanjay Khan’s serial 'The Sword of Tipu Sultan'. Remembering it as a traumatic experience, she said, “They were doing my wedding scene in the series. Masaba was one-and-a-half years old and that day she had a little fever. In my makeup room, the walls are wet. So, I didn’t take her along on the sets. But later, in the afternoon, I got her after lunch to the studio. At that time, I was feeding her so used to wait for pack up. So, I sneaked out of the studio. I reached my room. I picked up Masaba and I heard a blast. When I came out, I saw a lightman coming towards me. He was on fire. I was looking at him. He called me to help. I remember I said, ‘How can I help when I have a child with me.’ Later they took me to the main building.”

As the conversation went ahead, the actress also revealed that she was on verge of getting married to a man who canceled the wedding at the last minute. “I would have loved to get married to him. I had a lot of respect for his father, mother. I was living in their house. He's going to read, he's alive,” she added.

In one of the wishes, the Badhaai Ho actress said that she always wanted to have a family. ‘I wanted to have a normal husband, children, my in-laws. When I see other people, I do feel a little envious. I did not blame, I did not become alcoholic because what I wanted I did not get," she was quoted saying.

Speaking about her second innings, she said, ‘I am feeling happy about this time. Sometimes I say that I wish I was younger now but then I say at least I got it now than not getting it. I have good work lined up now. I am really grateful to God that I got a chance even now and I am enjoying it.”

Neena also mentioned that she would never have written this book if her parents were alive. “Nobody knew about my dad and mom. I would not have written this if they were alive. My mother has struggled a lot to hide this,” she said while talking about her parents.

Back in time, Neena Gupta had hit to headlines for her affair with West Indies Cricketer Vivian Richards. Meanwhile, Kareena also praised her house in Mukteshwar.

Also Read: Neena Gupta opens up on her marriage with Vivek Mehra: Lived like husband & wife first time during lockdown

Share your comment ×