Masakali 2.0 on loop as punishment for violators of lockdown in Jaipur; Police warn with a dose of humour

Serving a warning to the public of Jaipur with a dose of humor, the police revealed in a Twitter post that violators of lockdown will be made to hear Masakali 2.0 on loop.
If there wasn't enough bashing for Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's Masakali 2.0 from netizens, the Jaipur Police has now come with a novel way of punishing violators of lockdown. Serving a warning to the public of Jaipur with a dose of humor, the police revealed in a Twitter post that violators of lockdown will be made to hear Masakali 2.0 on loop. Yes, you heard that right. While people providing essential services and cops, doctors and others are out, PM Modi has appealed the public to stay at home. 

However, scores of people have been violating the lockdown. To warn the people of Jaipur, the city police gave it their own twist and tweeted, "If you are unnecessarily roaming outside, we will put you in a room & Play Masakkali 2.0 on loop." The tweet was also accompanied with lyrics of the song. 

Check out the hilarious tweet by Jaipur Police below:

Sidharth and Tara's Masakali 2.0 has faced some serious flak for the song's remake which originally featured in Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Delhi 6. Original lyricist Prasoon Joshi and composer AR Rahman also took to Twitter to express their disappointment. "All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when  original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra." 

