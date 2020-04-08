Masakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra & Tara Sutaria are stuck indoors just like us in this love anthem; WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria are locked indoors in this love anthem as they groove to Masakali 2.0

After romancing on the 70mm screen in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan, and Tara Sutaria are back to woo us with their chemistry in a song titled Masakali 2.0. That’s right! After teasing their fans with a sneak-peek from the song, finally, the makers have dropped the song online, and as soon as we press the play button, one thing that catches our attention in this love anthem is Tara and Sid’s chemistry. Also, what is another highlight for us is that this song is entirely shot inside a room, and therefore, at a time when all of us are locked inside our houses due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we are sure that all of us will enjoy the song and also resonate with it. To begin with, we see Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria all drenched in water as they enter a strangers house for shelter and when Sid realizes that the owners are not home, he decides to sneak in their house to romance with his ladylove.

In the song, we see Tara and Sidharth romance each other inside a room and the entire song is shot inside one single room. Clearly, Sidharth and Tara’s chemistry is the highlight of the song, and before the end of the song, we see Sid and Tara caught off guard by the owners who are in shock to see Tara and Sid in their bedroom. For all those who don’t know, Masakali 2.0 is the remake of Masakali, the hit song from Delhi-6 featuring Ahuja, and Abhishek Bachchan, and while the original song was sung by Mohit Chouhan, Masakali 2.0 is sung by Sachet Tandon and Tulsi Kumar and Tanishk Bagchi has penned some additional lyrics for the song. In the rehashed version, female vocals have also been added.

Talking about Masakali 2.0, Sidharth Malhotra had said that since Masakali is an indoor song, the song will have more relevance today because all of us are staying in and staying safe, and Sid went on to reveal that while shooting for the song, little did they know that they’d unintentionally record a song on the situation prevailing in today’s time where two people are trying to stay indoors and have fun.

