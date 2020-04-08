Masakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra & Tara Sutaria's romantic track receives mixed reactions from netizens

Masakali 2.0: Twitterati have a mixed response to the track featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria which is the remake of Mohit Chauhan's Masakali from Delhi 6 starring Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.

After romancing in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan, and Tara Sutaria are back to woo us with their chemistry in a song titled Masakali 2.0. The single is recreated from the original song that featured in Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra’s Delhi 6. The extremely popular song starred and Abhishek Bachchan back in the day. It is now been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. After teasing fans with a sneak-peek from the song, the makers dropped the song online today.

In the song, Tara and Sidharth are seen romancing each other inside a room and the entire song is shot inside one single room. Clearly, Sidharth and Tara’s chemistry is the highlight of the song. As soon as the song was released netizens started comparing the song with the original one which was sung by Mohit Chauhan. Twitterati have shown mixed reactions to the song. While some have praised the song some have shared memes on the song. Some have tweeted, "@arrahman Sir Should File A Complaint Legally For Remixing His Old Classics Literally These Bollywood PH Idiots Are Spoiling Our Feelings On Old Classics, By Mixing Shitty Raps & Electronic Beats If They Are Remixing Well, Then It's Fine, But They Ruining It #Masakali2", some have tweeted, "Loved #Masakali2 specially Video @SidMalhotra u stole my Heart againn #Sitara has Great chemistry Thanks Team for this Treat."

(Also Read: Masakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra & Tara Sutaria are stuck indoors just like us in this love anthem; WATCH)

Meanwhile, speaking to Mumbai Mirror about the song, Sidharth has said, "We have unintentionally made a song revolving around two people cooped up indoors and still doing a lot of masti." Despite having rehearsed only once, Tara and Sid managed to shoot the song as Tara revealed, “It was a breeze. It’s such a catchy song despite being a mid-tempo tune.”

Check out the tweets here:

#Masakali2's video is gonna be a big hit on YouTube kutton bhokte rho #SiTara #Masakali pic.twitter.com/wrTkEd7yuh — JUNIOR SIDHARTH MALHOTRA (@Ranjanbharwaz1) April 8, 2020

Clean shaved Sid would have been better choice for #Masakali2

Nonetheless i enjoyed the song. Two beautiful people made it look good @TaraSutaria you are a Doll — ARJUN (@iarjun_) April 8, 2020

*after listening to tanishk bagchi’s remake*#Masakali2

Every music lover : pic.twitter.com/DtggZ2p1cj — rishika chimania (@ChimaniaRishika) April 8, 2020

Sid and Tara have some really good chemistry honestly!!

Sid ofcourse is getting better snd better day by day whereas Tara has impressed me a lot!!!#Masakali2

The lyrics and things are bleh but just loved Sid And Tara in the songs! — ! (@OzaMHinal) April 8, 2020

People i want to meet after the lock down .. Team of #Masakali2 Okasari meeru lock down tarwatha kanipinchandi ra .. pic.twitter.com/0nvRp550OI — A'nu R'ag (@NamedasAnurag) April 8, 2020

#Masakali2 The creators of Masakali 2 should be Quarantined ASAP for few months. This Remake is more dangerous than COVID-19. — Jay Goofy Gadiya (@gadiyagoofs) April 8, 2020

I think TANISHK BAGCHI is a far bigger threatening virus than COVID-19.#Masakali2 — Ayush Khemka (@akhemka44) April 8, 2020

Loved #Masakali2 specially Video @SidMalhotra u stole my Heart againn

#Sitara has Great chemistry

Thanks Team for this Treat — Sabah (@sabu_sasi) April 8, 2020

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More