Masakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra & Tara Sutaria's romantic track receives mixed reactions from netizens

Masakali 2.0: Twitterati have a mixed response to the track featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria which is the remake of Mohit Chauhan's Masakali from Delhi 6 starring Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.
6444 reads Mumbai Updated: April 8, 2020 01:47 pm
After romancing in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan, Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria are back to woo us with their chemistry in a song titled Masakali 2.0. The single is recreated from the original song that featured in Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra’s Delhi 6. The extremely popular song starred Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan back in the day. It is now been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. After teasing fans with a sneak-peek from the song, the makers dropped the song online today. 

In the song, Tara and Sidharth are seen romancing each other inside a room and the entire song is shot inside one single room. Clearly, Sidharth and Tara’s chemistry is the highlight of the song. As soon as the song was released netizens started comparing the song with the original one which was sung by Mohit Chauhan. Twitterati have shown mixed reactions to the song. While some have praised the song some have shared memes on the song. Some have tweeted, "@arrahman Sir Should File A Complaint Legally For Remixing His Old Classics Literally These Bollywood PH Idiots Are Spoiling Our Feelings On Old Classics, By Mixing Shitty Raps & Electronic Beats If They Are Remixing Well, Then It's Fine, But They Ruining It #Masakali2", some have tweeted, "Loved  #Masakali2 specially Video @SidMalhotra u stole my Heart againn #Sitara has Great chemistry Thanks Team for this Treat." 

(Also Read: Masakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra & Tara Sutaria are stuck indoors just like us in this love anthem; WATCH)

Meanwhile, speaking to Mumbai Mirror about the song, Sidharth has said, "We have unintentionally made a song revolving around two people cooped up indoors and still doing a lot of masti." Despite having rehearsed only once, Tara and Sid managed to shoot the song as Tara revealed, “It was a breeze. It’s such a catchy song despite being a mid-tempo tune.” 

Check out the tweets here:

Credits :Twitter

