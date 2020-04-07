Masakali 2.0 Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria show off their sizzling chemistry; Check it out

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, the makers shared the teaser of Masakali 2.0 featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria which is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. Check it out.

and Tara Sutaria, who made the audience go crazy with their chemistry in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan are back with a new single titled Masakali 2.0. The single is recreated from the original song that featured in Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra’s Delhi 6. The extremely popular song starred and Abhishek Bachchan back in the day. It will now be recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. Just a few hours back, Sidharth and Tara had shared the poster of the song on their Instagram account.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, "This lockdown, let love take over your feed and playlist!" They also announced that the song will be releasing on April 8, Wednesday and is directed by Adil Shaikh. And now, the teaser of the song is out! The teaser featuring Sidharth and Tara shows their sizzling chemistry with the dash of the original music which will definitely make you feel nostalgic. Both Sid and Tara look great together and from the teaser, it looks like the song was shot during Marjaavaan as Sidharth Malhotra's look from the film and in the single is nearly the same.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror about the song, Sidharth has said, "We have unintentionally made a song revolving around two people cooped up indoors and still doing a lot of masti." Despite having rehearsed only once, Tara and Sid managed to shoot the song as Tara revealed, “It was a breeze. It’s such a catchy song despite being a mid-tempo tune.”

Check out Masakali 2.0 teaser here:

