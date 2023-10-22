Mashallah to Swag Se Swagat: 5 songs of Tiger 3's Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif to watch before Leke Prabhu Ka Naam

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, an iconic on-screen duo in Bollywood, have graced audiences with numerous dance numbers that continue to captivate audiences to this day. With the much-anticipated release of their first song from Tiger 3 just around the corner, the excitement is palpable. Titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, this vibrant and lively number is especially noteworthy as it marks the maiden collaboration between Salman and the soulful singer Arijit Singh.

Before immersing ourselves in the magic of their upcoming song, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit 5 popular dance tracks featuring Salman and Katrina, showcasing their dynamic chemistry and infectious dance moves.

Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai

The exuberant track Swag Se Swagat is a highlight from the second installment of the Tiger franchise, Tiger Zinda Hai. Crafted by Vishal-Shekhar and brought to life by the voices of Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin, this song remains a crowd-pleaser even to this day. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Greece, the song not only treats the audience to the stunning locales but also features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif donning stylish outfits and showcasing chic dance moves.

Just Chill from Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

Just Chill is one of the most memorable songs featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif from their first film together, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. Sung by the trio of Sonu Nigam, Jayesh Gandhi, and Amrita Kak, with music composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the song is a lively party track that also features Sohail Khan. Even today, the track continues to be a favorite at parties and events, with the iconic hook step adding to its charm.

Mashallah from Ek Tha Tiger

Mashallah is a standout song from Ek Tha Tiger, the film which marked the inception of the YRF spy universe. Sung by Wajid Khan and Shreya Ghoshal, with composition by Sajid-Wajid, the track is a fusion of vibrant beats and enchanting vocals. It is elevated by Salman's charismatic attitude and Katrina's mesmerizing belly dancing, performed in stunning dresses that add to the visual allure.

Aithey Aa from Bharat

Aithey Aa is part of the soundtrack of the 2019 film Bharat. Composed by Vishal-Shekhar and featuring vocals by Akasa Singh, Neeti Mohan, and Kamaal Khan, the song is a wedding dance number. Katrina flawlessly executes the dance in a pink saree, exuding grace and charm. Salman, with his signature style, complements her performance with his lively and eccentric dance moves.

Bodyguard Title song

For the title track of the movie Bodyguard, Salman lent his voice alongside the Band of Power, with composition by Himesh Reshammiya. Despite Katrina featuring in a cameo appearance, her sizzling chemistry with Salman was unmistakable as they grooved together to the upbeat and lively track.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's new dance number, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, from Tiger 3 drops tomorrow.

