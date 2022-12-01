'Masked' Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Mecca; Fans say '55 days to Pathaan'

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is in Saudi Arabia nowadays. On Wednesday, the Baadshah of Bollywood informed his fans via a video message that he and the team wrapped up the shooting schedule of his upcoming film Dunki in Saudi Arabia. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles and is slated to hit the theatres in December next year. Shah Rukh Khan also informed his fans that he will be marking his attendance at the Red Sea International Film Festival that is being held in Saudi Arabia.

Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Mecca today In the latest development, Shah Rukh Khan performed Umrah in Mecca today. This development comes just moments before he is scheduled to attend at the Red Sea International Film Festival. In the pictures that are going viral on social media, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen wearing traditional white coloured attire. Essentially, the Umrah means 'a visit' to the Holy Kaaba (the Sacred House of God) in Arabic and can be performed by anyone, and at any time of the year. Have a look at the glimpses here!

New Posters of Pathaan Unveiled today Today, the makers of Pathaan unveiled new posters of the film Pathaan. It has taken the internet by a storm. In a tweet today, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Peti baandh li hai..? Toh chalein!!! #55DaysToPathaan Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf”