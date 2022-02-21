Massi Karisma Kapoor poses with her ‘Dumpling’ Jeh on his first birthday bash; PIC

It was Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jehangir Ali Khan's first birthday on Monday and the pictures from little boy's birthday bash have left the internet in ‘awe’. On Jeh’s special day, his older siblings Taimur, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim were there as was his cousin Inaaya with bua Soha Ali Khan. Not only this massi Karisma Kapoor also joined them to celebrate her darling Jeh’s 1st birthday. Though Jeh’s birthday party is over, his family members are treating fans with endless cute pictures from the big day. Just a few moments back, Karisma Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared an adorable photograph with her nephew Jeh. In the glimpse, Karisma is seen holding baby Jeh in her arms and posing for the camera. The little munchkin looked irresistibly cute in his birthday outfit. Sharing it, Karisma wrote, “Dumpling”.

Earlier, Karisma took to her social media account and penned a sweet note for the birthday boy as he turned 1. She even went on to share a beautiful photograph of herself with Jeh. Sharing the picture, Karisma captioned the image as, “Happy 1st birthday to J baba. Love you mostest our bundle of joy #babyJ #happybirthday #familyfirst”. Soon, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan took to the comment section and wrote, “Happy birthday Jeh jaan” along with a heart emoticon.

On Monday morning, Kareena Kapoor marked her son’s birthday by sharing two cute social media posts. The first one featured Jeh crawling behind older brother Taimur, 5. "Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today. Let's explore the world together... of course with Amma following us everywhere. Happy birthday My Jeh baba... My life," she wrote. The second post was a picture of Saif and Jeh. "Ok Abba will follow too," Kareena captioned this post.

