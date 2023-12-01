Mast Mein Rehne Ka: Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff's slice-of-life film to release on THIS date

Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff, both experienced actors who worked together on the short film titled Khujli, are teaming up again for a new project. The upcoming movie, all set for its OTT release soon, is titled Mast Mein Rehne Ka.

Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff starrer Mast Mein Rehne Ka all set to release soon

On December 1, Jackie Shroff took to his Instagram handle to announce the release of his upcoming film titled Mast Mein Rehne Ka alongside Neena Gupta.

The upcoming film, Mast Mein Rehne Ka, is set to have its OTT release on Amazon Prime Video on December 8. Produced by Maurya and Payal Arora under the Made in Maurya banner, the movie was both written and directed by Vijay Maurya. Featuring Abhishek Chauhan, Monika Panwar, Rakhi Sawant, Faisal Malik, and veteran Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles, the film showcases a powerful ensemble cast.

Sharing the poster for the film, Jackie Shroff wrote, “Are you ready for the ride of a lifetime? #MMRKonPrime, Dec 8 only on @primevideoin.”

TAKE A LOOK:

About the Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta starrer Mast Mein Rehne Ka

Mast Mein Rehne Ka is a heartfelt tale that delves into the parallel lives of two generations coping with life's obstacles and handling their own hesitations. It is a beautifully crafted story with timeless messages of understanding, redemption, and opportunities for both life and love. The narrative takes us on a warm journey, emphasizing the important realization that life is a precious gift meant to be valued and embraced fully, irrespective of age or the unforeseen twists it might bring.

About Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff's work fronts

In addition to Mast Mein Rehne Ka, Neena Gupta is set to feature in Metro...In Dino, helmed by Anurag Kashyap. The movie also includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Sheikh among its ensemble cast.

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff is set to appear in Baap, directed by Ahmed Khan. The film features Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, and Mithun Chakraborty, prominent action heroes from the 1990s, as its main leads.

