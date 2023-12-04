Mast Mein Rehne Ka Trailer OUT: Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff starrer is about unfolding new friendships

Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff, seasoned actors who previously collaborated on the short film Khujli, are set to reunite for a new project. The upcoming film, scheduled for release on an OTT platform soon, is titled Mast Mein Rehne Ka. Earlier, the film’s poster was out and now the makers have dropped the trailer.

About Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta’s Mast Mein Rehne Ka Trailer

Today, on December 4, Jackie Shroff took to his Instagram handle to share the trailer of his upcoming film titled Mast Mein Rehne Ka alongside Neena Gupta. The film is set to have its OTT release on December 8 this year on the popular streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

The trailer highlights the wonderful chemistry between the main characters, Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. It explores life from two different perspectives, considering age and social status, showing how certain paths intersect by chance and can potentially bring significant changes to people's lives. The trailer combines moments of humor while encouraging viewers to reflect on the narrative.

Mast Mein Rehne Ka, a light-heartedl drama, delves into life from two intriguing viewpoints, one exploring the beginning of the journey into the world to carve out a place, and the other at its opposite end, where one is in the later stages of life.

Advertisement

Sharing the trailer, Jackie Shroff wrote, “Our joyride of unexpected connections and silly adventures! #MMRKonPrime, Dec 8 only on @primevideoin Trailer out now!” HAVE A LOOK:

More about Mast Mein Rehne Ka

Mast Mein Rehne Ka is a touching story that explores the lives of two generations dealing with life's challenges and overcoming their own uncertainties. It's a well-crafted tale with timeless themes of understanding, redemption, and opportunities for both life and love. The story takes us on a heartwarming journey, highlighting the crucial realization that life is a precious gift to be cherished and embraced fully, regardless of age or unexpected turns it may take.

About Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff's work fronts

Neena Gupta will be part of the movie Metro...In Dino, directed by Anurag Kashyap, alongside a star-studded cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Besides her role in Mast Mein Rehne Ka, Neena Gupta is gearing up for this exciting project.

Jackie Shroff is going to be in a movie called Baap, directed by Ahmed Khan. The film stars iconic action heroes from the 1990s, namely Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, and Mithun Chakraborty.

ALSO READ: Mast Mein Rehne Ka: Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff's slice-of-life film to release on THIS date