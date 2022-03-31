Mast Nazron Se: Jubin Nautiyal ties the knot with rumoured GF Nikita Dutta in his latest song

Jubin Nautiyal just tied the knot with rumoured ladylove Nikita Dutta, albeit in reel life. Yes, you read that right! In what came as a pleasant surprise for fans and netizens, Jubin is seen sharing screen space with Nikita in his latest song, Mast Nazron Se. Not only that but they are also seen getting married as a part of the music video. Apart from them, the song also features Himansh Kohli and Anushka Sen.

Earlier today, Jubin took to his Instagram space and shared his latest song. Posting a clip from the video, he wrote in the caption, “Disclaimer: The weddings will be incomplete without #MastNazronSe as it is here to put a smile on your face. Song out now. Tune in now!” In the song, Jubin is seen getting down on one knee for Nikita. The video also features a beautiful Holi sequence. Mast Nazron Se has been crooned by Jubin, while the music is by Rochak Kohli, and the lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir. Directed by Ashish Panda, the music video is a T-Series production.

Fans poured in love and appreciation within moments of the song dropping. One fan wrote, “Very very nice song sir. (slew of emojis) Jubin Sir love this song”. While another said, “Mast song (heart eye emojis”.

Lately, rumours have been abuzz about Jubin dating Kabir Singh actress Nikita Dutta. Speculations started after the duo was spotted on restaurant dates several times. Moreover, they also comment on each other’s social media posts. Recently, it was also reported that their families have met each other and a wedding might be on the cards very soon.

