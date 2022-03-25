Deepika Padukone shares fan-made posters of characters from her superhit films; Ranveer Singh REACTS

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most loved and top actresses of Bollywood currently. The actress has given several hit films and played some memorable characters on the silver screen that we can never forget. From Padmaavati in Padmaavat to Mastani in Bajirao Mastani, Deepika has often proved her acting skills and aced them. Fans often shower love on the actress in different ways. But today, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of fan-made posters of her famous characters and you would be left speechless by the sheer talent.

The first portrait shared by Deepika Padukone is a cute caricature of Mastani who is smiling in her attire and looking cute. The next picture is simply a sketch of the actress and it indeed looks perfect. The next one looks like a movie still from Padmaavat. It is actually a painting of the actress in her Padmaavat look with folded hands. The next couple of pictures too are of her in different attires and all of them look so real. Sharing these pics, Deepika wrote, “Went through my tags and found some gold…” Ranveer Singh took to the comments section and wrote, “Byoodiful”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently in Spain shooting for her upcoming movie with Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan. Both the stars left for Spain along with John Abraham a couple of weeks ago. However, John has already returned to Mumbai.

The teaser of Pathaan has been released and it has created a lot of hype amongst fans and everyone is waiting with bated breath to see SRK on the silver screen.

