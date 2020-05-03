Master chef Sara Ali Khan flaunts her cooking skills with a glimpse of a yummy pancake

Sara Ali Khan turns into a chef amid the lockdown and shares a glimpse of the yummy dish she tried her hands on.

Everyone has been staying home amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown and rightly so. However, people have also been trying to find creative ways to keep themselves busy. While some are having a fun time trying on filters on social media apps, some are trying their hands on cooking. Talking about Sara Ali Khan, the actress has been constantly sharing photos and videos on social media, keeping her fans entertained and also, informed about what has been up with her. In fact, she has been sharing all these videos with her family members as well, and we definitely cannot get enough of it.

Recently, Sara turned into a master chef and has shared a glimpse of the yummy dish she tried her hands on. The Simmba actress has shared a picture of a pancake that has two different flavours- Nutella and maple syrup. Sharing the picture, Sara wrote, "Kabhi Nutella Kabhi Maple". Looks like the actress is a fan of both the flavours and hence did not want to compromise on one. Looking at the picture, one can say that the Kedarnath actress has indeed become a pro in cooking.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The movie was one of the most awaited films of this year, however, it did not work very well with the fans. Up ahead, the actress will also be seen in Coolie No. 1 co-starring . The film was supposed to release on May 1 but was postponed due to COVID 19 lockdown. She will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Dhanush and .

