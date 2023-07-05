Masterchef Australia’s Gary Mehigan politely seeks Huma Qureshi’s consent before kissing her on cheek; VIDEO

Masterchef Australia judge Gary Mehigan is currently in Mumbai for Conosh cooking masterclasses. Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who will be seen playing the role of late chef Tarla Dalal in her upcoming film Tarla, also met Gary Mehigan in Mumbai today. Huma and Gary had a fun cooking collaboration in Mumbai, and pictures and videos from the event have surfaced on social media. One of the videos posted by a paparazzo account shows Gary greeting Huma, and seeking the actress' permission before kissing her on the cheek.

Gary Mehigan seeks Huma Qureshi's consent before kissing her on the cheek

The video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram shows Gary Mehigan greeting Huma and politely asking for permission before kissing her. He is heard asking, "Are we gonna kiss?" to which Huma replies, "Yeah, of course." After that, Gary gives the actress a light peck on the cheek. The two then go on to have a conversation about food, before heading inside the venue. Check out the video below.

Huma Qureshi looked lovely in a black off-shoulder jumpsuit with floral embroidery around the neckline and on the sleeves. She left her long straight hair open, and teamed her outfit with black boots. Meanwhile, chef Gary Mehigan was seen in a black tee and checkered shirt with navy blue pants.

Huma Qureshi has been busy promoting her film Tarla, which is helmed by Piyush Gupta. The film, backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Nitesh Tiwari, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, also stars Sharib Hashmi. It will premiere on July 7 on Zee5. Tarla Dalal was a noted chef and food writer, who was known for hosting popular cookery TV shows like 'The Tarla Dalal Show' and 'Cook It Up With Tarla Dalal'. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the Goverment of India in 2007, having made her the only Indian from the field of cooking to have been awarded the title.

